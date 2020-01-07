Downtown Kelowna. (Contributed)

Kelowna, Salmon Arm among top 10 best cities to work by BC Business survey

Kelowna top in Okanagan at 5th, Salmon Arm comes 7th, Vernon grabs 24th and Penticton comes 31st

Kelowna has once again been named the fifth best city to work in the 2020 survey by BC Business.

Forty-six B.C. communities were ranked in the sixth edition of the survey which compares the cities’ average household incomes, recreation spending, primary real estate values, commute times, unemployment rates and others.

Kelowna was the top ranked Okanagan city, repeating its 2019 ranking and coming ahead of Salmon Arm (7th), Vernon (24th), Penticton (31) and Summerland (33). Kelowna was beat out by Squamish, Whistler, Township of Langley and North Vancouver.

The 2020 rankings tagged Kelowna with a below average unemployment rate at 4.1 per cent and a below average commute time at 18.5 minutes.

The top Okanagan city was given an average household income of $106,994 and the average household income for earners under 35 at $87,596.

While Kelowna stayed steady at its fifth place ranking over the past two years, Salmon Arm jumped 12 spots up, Chilliwack also increased nine spots up and Victoria jumped up 17 spots.

In regression, the City of Langley fell 15 places and Sechelt fell 20 spots.

Find the entire BC Business survey here.

