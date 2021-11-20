Kelowna schools collaborate to grow produce for local charities, families

‘They saw the natural disaster as an opportunity to support their local community’

Students at Central Programs and Services plant seedlings in growing trays at École KLO Middle School’s modular farm. (Contributed)

To assist with the local food supply chain strained by the aftermath of the BC storm, students at Kelowna’s Central School have teamed up with École KLO Middle School to help grow fresh produce for local charities and families.

Students at Central Programs and Services connected with KLO teacher Karla Lockwood earlier this week to use the school’s modular farm, where they planted seedlings in growing trays at their new gardening facility.

“It has been great to see our Central school community step up as engaged citizens and build strong relationships with other schools in our district,” said Robbie Law, a teacher at Central Programs and Services.

“They saw the natural disaster as an opportunity to support their local community, and we’re very proud of how they’re giving back.”

According to Central Okanagan Public Schools communications advisor Justin Schneider, Central School students will return to KLO in two weeks to transfer the seedlings into the main growing area of the container, returning over the winter break to harvest 2,000 heads of lettuce. The harvested produce will also go towards supporting Central School families.

Local charities that the students identified as beneficiaries of the harvest are Mamas for Mamas, the Bridge Family Services, Karis, and Food for Thought.

