Kelowna senior rescued after fracturing ankle while walking her 5 dogs

Kelowna emergency crews responded to Enterprise Park on Wednesday afternoon to rescue a senior who fractured her ankle while she was out on a walk with her five dogs.
Reilly Jorgensen and his grandpa drove to the park after his grandma called asking for somebody to watch the five pups while she received assistance from paramedics.
She suffered a fractured ankle and has been transported to the hospital #kelowna pic.twitter.com/2JISxI138g
— Aaron (@aaron_hemens) April 21, 2021
The woman is now headed to the hospital for X-rays.
@michaelrdrguez
