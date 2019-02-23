Home Outfitters will be closing its Kelowna location as part of a nation-wide announcement made by HBC to cut costs. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna shoppers sad to see Home Outfitters close

The store will be closing its location in the Central Okanagan

With the announcement of the closure of all Home Outfitters in Canada, shoppers in Kelowna will be sad to see it go.

Home Outfitters will be closing in 2019, a total of 37 stores across Canada, as HBC makes changes to reduce costs, simplify its businesses and improve profits.

“It’s just unfortunate with the downsizing or whatever it is. I won’t say I’m surprised as the last couple of years have gone on you see fewer and fewer (box outlets closing.) I’m a little bit sad, I think it’s just a sign of the times,” said customer Sheila Olesen.

“At the moment, this sort of bedding in The Bay is not very good at all, I much prefer to shop here,” a customer, who refused to give her name, said. “I was surprised and disappointed. But as long as there’s something, as long s The Bay improves.”

One customer said she was sad to see a Canadian company closing, but it’s not surprising as more businesses are moving online.

READ MORE: HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

“It’s nice to have choices, you know? I know there’s (Bed Bath & Beyond) but this is a nice store and the staff has always been so nice and pleasant and helpful here,” said another customer who also refused to give her name.

There are 22 people that work at the Kelowna retail location, but so far there’s been no official date set when the store will close, an employee said.

HBC also announced on Thursday that it will be reviewing and rationalizing its SAKS OFF 5th operations, keeping its best locations and focusing more on its SAKS OFF 5th website. The company anticipates closing up to 20 of those stores in the U.S.

The company announced its third-quarter results in December, posting a net loss of $124 million, compared to $116 million the previous year.

— With files from Heather Colpitts

