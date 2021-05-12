The temporary skatepark will be placed between the Capital News Centre (in the parking area) and H20, pictured here (Kelowna Skateboard Association/Contributed).

Kelowna skateboarders hope to get Lower Mission park

The Kelowna Skateboard Association is helping a group of kids get a skatepark for the summer

The Kelowna Skateboard Association (KSA) is hoping to see a skatepark in Lower Mission, and it’s asking the public for help.

The group started a GoFundMe page in hopes that local youth can have a new temporary place to skateboard in the neighbourhood. Right now, donations are at around $2,000. KSA needs $8,000 to fund the project. It will be placed between the Capital News Centre (in the parking area) and H20.

Although the City of Kelowna has a long-term civic plan for a skatepark in the Mission Recreation Park, it is not expected to be built for another three to five years. As a result, local youth started a petition for a space to skateboard and KSA responded by forming a working committee that has helped secure a Partner’s in Parks Grant to get something built this summer.

“It’s so important right now, especially because of COVID, team sports aren’t being played that much. With skateboarding, it’s such an easy and accessible sport for kids and people of all ages to get involved in,” Anna Zietner, director and founder of KSA, told the Capital News.

The temporary skatepark will be mobile and can be set up in other neighbourhoods in the future if needed. KSA hopes it can build the skatepark for the kids of Lower Mission by summer. Click here to donate.

