Kelowna ski hill COVID-19 cluster contained

Cluster has been ongoing since December. On March 26 it was officially declared contained.

Interior Health (IH) has declared the COVID-19 cluster at Big White Mountain contained.

Since Dec. 15 authorities have been battling the cluster, which resulted in 237 cases, 150 of which worked at or lived on Big White Mountain.

IH declared on March 26 all cases have recovered.

The ski hill’s senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall said it has been an emotional rollercoaster of a year, from the beginning of the pandemic, then an outbreak being declared, and to now the cluster being contained.

“The last three to four weeks, we’ve experienced no active cases on the mountain, then to get the news that Interior Health wants us to host a vaccine clinic… that was an incredible weekend last weekend,” he said.

He added that approximately 800 have been vaccinated at the mountain, including staff members at the resort, fire crews and some medical personnel at the resort.

IH also praised the efforts of those in the community.

“Thanks to the efforts of those living and working at Big White following precautions, the cluster has been contained. As well, the local community and team at Big White have been incredibly supportive and worked hard to keep the ski hill safe for visitors this winter,” said Dr. Silvina Mema, IH medical health officer.

Despite this cluster being contained, IH reminded everyone in all communities to remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions.

Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

Most Read