Students from Kelowna’s École KLO Middle School spent the year raising money for the Okanagan Rail Trail. At school’s end, the kids presented a cheque for more than $3,200, which helps the rail trail get closer to its financial campaign goal. (Photo submitted)

Kelowna students boost Okanagan Rail Trail funds

Two groups from École KLO Middle School spend year raising money for rail trail

Students at Kelowna’s École KLO Middle School finished their year with a hard-earned contribution to help complete the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Two student groups in Grade 8 and 9 leadership classes (Community Action Team (CAT) and Where Everyone Belongs (WEB) programs) together raised $3,268.78 to help finish the fundraising campaign for the recreational trail from Kelowna to Coldstream. From bottle drives and raffles, to fundraising luncheons and serving meals to KLO teachers and staff, the students worked most of last school year to raise this significant donation.

Last month, the students proudly presented the cheque to Trail Ambassador Anna Hunt Binkley and Duane Thomson.

“What a wonderful example of civic mindedness and legacy building from these young student leaders,” said Thomson. “This is a great way to reach towards the end of the two year fund-raising campaign.”

RELATED: Okanagan Rail Trail close to financial goal

Although the fundraising campaign to complete construction of the rail trail is nearly at the final target, community enthusiasm remains strong.

In Lake Country, the second Sol-ful Yoga took place in June, raising nearly $750. Predator Ridge Resort in Vernon has been matching donations (up to $25,000) since June.

On July 22, the Vernon Silver Star Rotary will host the third Rotary Ride in support of the rail trail. This tour style, non-competitive event starts in Vernon, BC and riders can choose from three different route lengths (66 km, 98 km or 126 km), and enjoy a barbecue at Kin Beach. For more information and to register, please see: http://rotaryride.ca.

RELATED: Much to be done before Okanagan Rail Trail completion


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

Just Posted

Okanagan maps make it easier to buy local

Kelowna - The 2018 Buy Local! Buy Fresh! Okanagan Map is available now

Vernon RCMP seek wanted persons

Sonny Gregoire and Dana Prevost sought by police

Vernon pickleball group to receive cash — if they want it

City council votes to provide up to $145,000 to complete courts at Marshall Field

Kelowna Canada Day stabbing victim remembered as ‘super nice guy’

Esa Carriere, 23, died after being stabbed during an altercation downtown July 1

Rain can’t win at Funtastic Slo-Pitch Tournament

Cooler, inclement weather does nothing to dampen spirits of Vernon, Enderby participants

BEHIND THE STORY: Black Press Media reporter dives into stem cell therapy

Langley Times’ Miranda Gathercole talks about her visit to a new clinic in Bellingham with B.C. ties

Shuswap man flees from police with his four-year-old daughter after alleged assault

RCMP, Search and Rescue give chase after Sicamous man says suspect assaulted him

Penticton RCMP searches for missing person

Few details available, but police seeking grey Toyota FJ Cruiser with licence plate 725 SDA

B.C. parents request coroner’s inquest into overdose death of son

Family believes full and public investigation will prevent similar deaths

BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

SPCA claims man performed veterinary procedure on a blood python without sedation or pain medication

Okanagan Nation talks healing from residential schools

Former Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair Murray Sinclair keynote speaker at Penticton event

B.C. forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

Man had laughed online at death of man who fell from back of vehicle at Abbotsford parade

Canadian trade union launches #IShopCanada campaign following U.S. tariffs

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum

Diamonds in space: The final frontier of proposals

As of 2022 for $145 million you could propose to your love while orbiting the moon

Most Read