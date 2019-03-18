Kelowna suspect charged in string of bank robberies

RCMP have charged a 58-year-old man with three counts of robbery

During their investigation, Kelowna RCMP have uncovered links between a number of recent armed bank robberies across Kelowna. A suspect has now been identified and faces criminal charges.

On March 16 at 8 a.m., RCMP received a report of a bank robbery in-progress at the TD Canada Trust located along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna. A prompt response from front line officers, combined with detailed information gathered at the crime scene led to the ultimate arrest of a suspect.

“Our front line officers spotted the suspect alone inside a motor vehicle travelling in the area of Springfield Road and Hollywood Road South,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Those officers conducted a high risk traffic stop with the black Dodge Neon and managed to take that suspect into police custody with out incident.”

Robbery investigators have now linked the suspect, identified and taken into police custody Saturday morning, with the alleged robbery of the Rutland branch of the Scotiabank committed on Jan. 31 and the alleged robbery of the Mission branch of the Royal Bank of Canada committed on March 1.

William Gordon Martens, a 58-year-old man from Kelowna has now been formally charged with three counts of robbery.

Martens has also been charged with disguising face with intent to commit an offence and use imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence during the most recent robbery.

