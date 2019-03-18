Kelowna suspect charged in string of bank robberies

RCMP have charged a 58-year-old man with three counts of robbery

During their investigation, Kelowna RCMP have uncovered links between a number of recent armed bank robberies across Kelowna. A suspect has now been identified and faces criminal charges.

On March 16 at 8 a.m., RCMP received a report of a bank robbery in-progress at the TD Canada Trust located along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna. A prompt response from front line officers, combined with detailed information gathered at the crime scene led to the ultimate arrest of a suspect.

“Our front line officers spotted the suspect alone inside a motor vehicle travelling in the area of Springfield Road and Hollywood Road South,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

READ MORE: RCMP raid of rural property related to robbery of illegal cannabis shop

READ MORE:RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

“Those officers conducted a high risk traffic stop with the black Dodge Neon and managed to take that suspect into police custody with out incident.”

Robbery investigators have now linked the suspect, identified and taken into police custody Saturday morning, with the alleged robbery of the Rutland branch of the Scotiabank committed on Jan. 31 and the alleged robbery of the Mission branch of the Royal Bank of Canada committed on March 1.

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

William Gordon Martens, a 58-year-old man from Kelowna has now been formally charged with three counts of robbery.

Martens has also been charged with disguising face with intent to commit an offence and use imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence during the most recent robbery.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm
Next story
Warm temperatures here to stay in Kelowna

Just Posted

Queen Silver Star issues call for Vernon royalty

Applications sought for excellence program from North Okanagan teens

Overdose training challenge picks up in Vernon

Various groups and businesses working to save lives

Dust advisory again issued for Vernon

High coarse particulates are again the culprit

MQN of Vernon brings home Georgie gold

Vernon architecture and design firm top five finalist in five separate categories

Sanitary sewer flushing planned could slow Vernon’s 32nd Street traffic

Road will remain open during work March 19-22

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

Warm temperatures here to stay in Kelowna

Spring has finally sprung in the Central Okanagan

Kelowna welcomes building permit applications for “earth homes”

Kelowna welcomes carriage and container “earth homes” when mandatory inspections are completed

EDITORIAL: The quest to assign blame

Instead of sympathy, some have worked to distance themselves from these attacks or to assign blame.

High number of commercial vehicles taken off road disappoints

Trucking association notes enforcement checks target problem trucks, lobbies for mandatory training

Kelowna suspect charged in string of bank robberies

RCMP have charged a 58-year-old man with three counts of robbery

Blasting begins in Mission Hill area

The blasting in West Kelowna will begin March 21 and end March 27

Mission Creek Greenway gets pruned

Vegetation pruning will continue until the end of the month

‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm

Delta’s deputy fire chief said crews tried to helicopter girl out after a tractor tire leaning against a barn fell onto her

Most Read