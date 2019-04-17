Kelowna teen fighting for life in Vancouver hospital

A GoFundMe has been set up for KSS’s Erin Tannar

Kelowna highschooler Erin Tannar was rushed to Vancouver General Hospital this past weekend after experiencing seizures.

On the GoFundMe page set up for Tannar, it details that Tannar experienced a brain hemorrhage and was flown to VGH where doctors suspected she may have arteriovenious malformation.

Tannar’s mother’s posted a note on the page.

”We are optimistic that she will live, but there is no guarantee. I am numb. I have seen her two times for 10 seconds each between the glass. She was so looking forward to prom at KSS in May. I just want her to live. They will keep her in a deep deep coma until the brain swelling goes down. Her entire body functioning is supported with machines. We are not to touch her as she needs to keep cool so as not to stimulate the brain. It has to calm down. Please please god let her come out of this alive with a brain that works.”

The GoFundMe page said that her family is waiting on the next step and will be staying in Vancouver until it is safe to take her out of sedation.

Over $20,000 has been raised in just over two days.

