Okanagan teen gets biking confidence with new artificial limb

Haddessah Block gets some help for a favourite activity

Haddessah Block with the bike device for her left hand. It was funded by public support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service. Photo: War Amps

Haddessah Block was born a partial left hand amputee, but the 13-year-old hasn’t let that stop her from taking part in her favourite past-times.

As a member of the War Amps Child Amputee Program (CHAMP), Block was fitted with a new artificial limb for her hand so that she can better handle her bike.

“I love riding my bike and this device has made a big difference for me,” said Block.

“It gives me a better grip of the handlebar and I can steer much more easily.”

READ MORE: Lake Country’s Kangaroo Creek Farm addresses ‘malicious’ rumours

READ MORE: Former motorcycle racer looks to create PTSD support group in Okanagan

Block also attends regional CHAMP seminars where kids and their parents learn about how their new limbs work, as well as dealing with possible teasing and bullying.

War Amps is committed during their second century of service to ensure amputees like Block are taken care of when they need artificial limbs and devices to help them reach their goals.

“The War Amps receives no government grants but with the public’s continued support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service, our vital programs for amputees will carry on long into the future,” said Danita Chisholm, executive director of the CHAMP program.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan car wash fined by WorkSafeBC after death of employee

Just Posted

Vernon Search and Rescue come to aid of injured dirt biker

VSAR aided BCAS in the rescue near Becker Lake Wednesday afternoon

Former Vernon Viper biking across Canada for mental health awareness

“I figured I’d turn the ride into something meaningful”

Vernon paddleboard event makes decade splash

Kalavida hosts SUP Jam & Demo Day

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek wanted men

Seven individuals are sought by RCMP on outstanding warrants

Vernon Conservation Service claims no bear put down in OK Landing

Report of bear euthanized Tuesday night surprises one conservation officer

Okanagan wildlife artist named Ducks Unlimited Canada Artist of the Year

Terry Isaac is a wildlife artist who uses acrylic and board as his medium

Okanagan car wash fined by WorkSafeBC after death of employee

An employee was found dead in the storage area of the Super Wash car wash on Main Street

Kelowna man denies he was hiding evidence when he tossed hammer, murder trial hears

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued June 5 in B.C. Supreme Court

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Okanagan power line that electrocuted owls fixed after public outcry

Dangerous wires a result of legacy equipment, says Fortis

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

Most Read