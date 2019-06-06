Okanagan teen gets biking confidence with new artificial limb

Haddessah Block with the bike device for her left hand. It was funded by public support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service. Photo: War Amps

Haddessah Block gets some help for a favourite activity

Haddessah Block was born a partial left hand amputee, but the 13-year-old hasn’t let that stop her from taking part in her favourite past-times.

As a member of the War Amps Child Amputee Program (CHAMP), Block was fitted with a new artificial limb for her hand so that she can better handle her bike.

“I love riding my bike and this device has made a big difference for me,” said Block.

“It gives me a better grip of the handlebar and I can steer much more easily.”

READ MORE: Lake Country’s Kangaroo Creek Farm addresses ‘malicious’ rumours

READ MORE: Former motorcycle racer looks to create PTSD support group in Okanagan

Block also attends regional CHAMP seminars where kids and their parents learn about how their new limbs work, as well as dealing with possible teasing and bullying.

War Amps is committed during their second century of service to ensure amputees like Block are taken care of when they need artificial limbs and devices to help them reach their goals.

“The War Amps receives no government grants but with the public’s continued support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service, our vital programs for amputees will carry on long into the future,” said Danita Chisholm, executive director of the CHAMP program.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.