Kelowna teens bear sprayed walking to school

Police are looking for three south Asian men associated to a Black Dodge Durango truck.

A group of high school students were bear-sprayed Friday in Rutland and Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying their attackers.

Kelowna RCMP received a report April 12 at approximately 12:20 p.m. of an assault with a weapon after a group of teenagers were sprayed with bear mace while walking in the 700 Block of Richards Road.

“Witnesses advise that the attack was unprovoked as the youth were on their way back to school during their lunch break.” States Const. Lesley Smith Kelowna RCMP.

READ MORE: BEAR SPRAY AT WALMART

“The youth were walking along Richards Road when a Black Dodge Durango pulled along side of them. The truck reportedly stopped as the rear passenger rolled his window down and assaulted the group by spraying a canister of bear mace at them.”

The youth were treated at school by staff members who assisted with those who were contaminated by the spray.

Police are looking for three south Asian men associated to a Black Dodge Durango truck.

Kelowna RCMP are continuing their investigation into this assault and are asking anyone with information regarding this truck or the suspects involved, to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.