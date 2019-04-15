Kelowna teens bear sprayed walking to school

Police are looking for three south Asian men associated to a Black Dodge Durango truck.

A group of high school students were bear-sprayed Friday in Rutland and Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying their attackers.

Kelowna RCMP received a report April 12 at approximately 12:20 p.m. of an assault with a weapon after a group of teenagers were sprayed with bear mace while walking in the 700 Block of Richards Road.

“Witnesses advise that the attack was unprovoked as the youth were on their way back to school during their lunch break.” States Const. Lesley Smith Kelowna RCMP.

READ MORE: BEAR SPRAY AT WALMART

“The youth were walking along Richards Road when a Black Dodge Durango pulled along side of them. The truck reportedly stopped as the rear passenger rolled his window down and assaulted the group by spraying a canister of bear mace at them.”

The youth were treated at school by staff members who assisted with those who were contaminated by the spray.

Police are looking for three south Asian men associated to a Black Dodge Durango truck.

Kelowna RCMP are continuing their investigation into this assault and are asking anyone with information regarding this truck or the suspects involved, to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
City of Salmon Arm flags fly at half mast as city mourns church shooting victim
Next story
BREAKING: Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Just Posted

BREAKING: Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Vernon radio station shows heart for VJH maternity ward

Sun-FM set for 16th annual Have a Heart Radiothon fundraiser Thursday, April 25

Former foster child lovingly remembers Salmon Arm shooting victim

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

Kelowna teens bear sprayed walking to school

Police are looking for three south Asian men associated to a Black Dodge Durango truck.

Fewer floods but busy fire season forecast for Okanagan

Water supply and wildfire outlook examined for 2019

VIDEO: Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral on fire

Peak of church is undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Stories of swinging Las Vegas come to Kelowna stage

When You’re Smiling comes to Kelowna May 30

UPDATE: Man shot dead in Penticton, residents warned to stay indoors

A witnesses says a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

Okanagan health unit trying to keep people alive through harm reduction

The desire and means to help people engaged in high-risk behaviours is… Continue reading

City of Salmon Arm flags fly at half mast as city mourns church shooting victim

Mayor offers city’s support and condolences, commends professionalism of emergency personnel

New Oxford String Quartet closes Chamber of Music season

The 36th season concluded April 12

Rockets players make final listings for NHL Central Scouting

5 Rockets have made the final listings

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Lions get Parkinson’s group moving in Vernon

Exercise proven to slow down the progression of the disease

Most Read