Kelowna trial date set for three men accused of 2017 killing near Hope

Two of the mens trial dates were originally set to begin this month

A trial date has been set for June 22, 2020 in B.C. Supreme Court for the three men accused of killing 20-year-old Michael Bonin near Hope.

Ryan Watt and Joshua Fleurant are charged with first-degree murder in the case, while Jared Jorgensen is being charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Charge reduced for one of three accused in 2017 murder of Alberta man

Bonin was found dead on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017.

One of the accused, Fleurant, appeared before court on Thursday, Oct. 3,for a pre-trial conference. He will appear in court again on Oct. 15 for a preliminary examination.

Fleurent and Watt’s trial dates in the case were originally set to begin on Oct. 15, however a B.C. prosecution spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that they’ve been rescheduled until next summer.

