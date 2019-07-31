Kelowna winery celebrates Harry Potter’s b-day with puppy races

Dog owners and their pets were invited to the House of Rose Winery for a glass of wine and dog races

It is Harry Potter’s birthday and to celebrate, puppies dressed in wizard costumes for House of Rose Winery’s Dog Days of Summer.

The Kelowna winery’s event is a fundraising initiative for the BC SPCA where winery patrons can bring along their furry friends for wine and dog races.

Guests can donate at the winery’s shop or while they’re watching the pup race. For every purchase of a glass of wine, one dollar will be donated. Two dollars will be donated if you grab a bottle to go.

“The funds raised go to the SPCA as a donation to help them with the work they do with the community because we think it’s really important,” House of Rose event co-ordinator Nikhita Dhanday said.

The next events coming up for the fundraiser is Diva Day and a few music nights, with funds raised going to the BC SPCA.

The House of Rose will have a BC SPCA donation box at their wine shop for the remainder of the month. Visit their website for more event information.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Most Read