Kelowna woman charged with murder following partner’s death

RCMP called to the home following a suspicious death Oct. 18

An RCMP cruiser sits outside a home on Kelowna’s Bechard Road after a suspicious death on Monday, Oct. 18. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Nearly two months after a man was found dead in a Kelowna home a woman has been charged with second-degree murder.

On Oct. 18, just before 7 a.m., Kelowna RCMP was called to the residence on Bechard Road following a suspicious death. Officers arrested a 54-year-old woman but she was released the next day without charge. She was then apprehended again under the Mental Health Act and taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

During a press conference on Oct. 21, Supt. Kara Triance said the RCMP recommended a first-degree murder charge to the B.C. Prosecution Service but it was not approved based on the initial evidence sent.

The case is “a matter of intimate partner violence,” Triance said, and that the man and the woman were living in the house together. Neither of the two was known to police before the incident.

Now, the B.C. Public Prosecution Service has approved a second-degree murder charge against Billie Jo Bennett.

Bennett was arrested in Kamloops on Dec. 8, appeared in a Kelowna court the same day and remains in custody.

READ MORE: Woman arrested after cops find body in Kelowna home, death deemed suspicious

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownamurderOkanagan

Previous story
Floodwaters keep ‘coming and coming’ as storms bring widespread damage to parts of Hawaii
Next story
Chopper lowers diver who pulls body from car resting just above Niagara Falls

Just Posted

Osoyoos Coyotes defenseman Ethan Floris carries the puck in a game versus the North Okanagan Knights Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Jen Jensen Photography)
North Okanagan Knights losing streak continues with shootout loss to Osoyoos

Teresa Durning is anxious to get to work as Vernon’s newest councillor, having topped the byelection polls Dec. 4. (Morning Star - file photo)
UPDATE: Byelection results confirmed in Vernon

The Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers are looking for help in locating this trailer that was stolen from Kelowna's Lower Mission area on Dec. 1, 2021. (Crime Stoppers photo)
Trailers carrying $20K worth of equipment stolen in Kelowna, Lake Country

(Photo: Metro creative stock)
Vaccination rates among children vary across Interior Health region