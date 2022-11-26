Emily Meyer’s car and dog were stolen from her early Saturday morning (Nov. 26) close to Highway 33 and Kneller/Gerstmar Road. (Emily Meyer/Facebook)

Kelowna woman devastated after car stolen with dog inside

The car and dog were stolen around 5:50 a.m. Saturday morning (Nov. 26)

A Kelowna woman had an unexpected and devastating start to her Saturday and she’s now asking for the public’s help.

Emily Meyer posted on the ‘Kelowna Alert’ Facebook group Saturday morning that her car, a blue 2004 Honda Civic, was stolen with her dog, Bruno, inside the car.

Meyer is taking care of her friend’s house and went to the home at 5:45 a.m. to check in on the house and her friend’s dog. When she went into the house, she left the car on to keep it warm with her dog inside.

When Meyer went back outside a few minutes later, her car and her dog were gone.

The car, with the license plate NV9 48N, was stolen from the house in the area of Highway 33 and Gerstmar/Kneller Road, one street down from the troubled Nickel Road.

In a Facebook comment, Meyer explains that Bruno is her mental health dog and that she’s now sober because of him.

“I can’t not live without him. He is the reason I’m sober, he is the reason I am bettering myself,” Meyer said in the comment.

Emily Meyer's dog Bruno was in the car when it was stolen (Emily Meyer/Facebook)

Bruno is a golden-brown yorkie-shih tzu and has a black collar.

Meyer has filed a police report. If anyone has any information, they are to conatct the Kelowna RCMP.

