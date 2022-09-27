Kelowna woman faces charges of robbery, assault in attempted carjacking

None of the victims were severely injured

A Kelowna woman was arrested and faces multiple charges following an attempted carjacking Monday afternoon.

On Sept. 26 at 2:40 p.m., RCMP were called to a reported assault in a parking lot in the 200-block of Rutland Road South.

The suspect approached a woman exiting the vehicle and kneed her in the torso before taking the car keys.

The complainant’s brother and elderly mother then exited the vehicle where the suspect told them she had a knife and would stab them.

They attempted to enter the driver’s seat, but was stopped by the victims.

She ran off, but returned moments later attempted again to enter the vehicle.

The suspect grabbed the cane of the elderly female victim and struck the complainant’s brother twice, before striking her and attempting to punch her brother. She then took off on foot.

RCMP arrived on scene and located the suspect inside a business on Gray Road.

She is facing charges of robbery, assault, and uttering threats. She is to appear in court today (Sept. 27).

“This unprovoked attack on an innocent family again demonstrates our need for more supports for those with complex issues and dealing with their mental health and substance use issues. We are all extremely grateful no one was severely injured in this shocking incident”, said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP.

