Megan Turluk is a recipient of the Clif Bar Young Nature Leaders Grant. (Nature Canada/Submitted)

Kelowna woman helping students get back to nature through grant

New students will be able to learn local culture through elders

A Kelowna woman is using a newly-received grant to help newcomers learn some local culture.

Megan Turluk is the recipient of Nature Canada’s Young Nature Leaders Grant, one of ten winners across the country.

Turluk plans on using the grant to organize day trips to South Okanagan National Park for UBCO international students, to meet with Indigenous elders who can speak about the natural features of the park.

“Through exploring local nature, we develop a deeper appreciation for the unique biodiversity, ecosystems, and cultures of our region. It’s an opportunity to learn, to cultivate a sense of wonder, and to foster a sense of stewardship towards the environment that we call home,’ said Turluk.

Other projects being implemented across Canada through the Young Nature Leaders Grant include growing pollinating plants, a workshop on invasive plants and an insect identification course.

