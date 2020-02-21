Kelowna woman reported missing

Kiana Haner Wilk’s family has not been able to contact her since Tuesday evening

A local Kelowna woman has been reported missing by her friends and family.

Kiana Haner Wilk left her home unexpectedly on Monday and her family has not heard from her since Tuesday evening.

Her last known whereabouts are Blenz Coffee in Mission to meet a friend on Tuesday afternoon around 3:15 p.m.

According to the family, the disappearance is out of character.

She is driving a black 2014 Nissan Sentra.

Anybody with info is urged to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and email the family at missingkelowna@outlook.com.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed it will be circulating a release with further details shortly.

More to come.

