Kelowna woman wakes up paralyzed, gets diagnosed with MS

A GoFundMe has been started to raise funds for the woman

A Kelowna woman spent her 26th birthday paralyzed in a hospital bed after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

On Sunday, May 16, Madylon Christley woke up unable to see clearly, the room was spinning and she was struggling to move. She called her husband, Colby Boetteher, and asked him to come home from work immediately because something seriously felt wrong.

By the time he got home, Christley was in medical distress, completely paralyzed from the neck down and unable to speak. She was taken by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital and sent for several tests including an MRI.

Shortly after, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Now, her friends and family are raising money through a GoFundMe page to help Christley with unexpected costs.

“Madylon was planning on returning to work in a few months, but seeing as her mobility hasn’t returned, that’s looking very unlikely,” her husband told the Capital News.

Boetteher is in the middle of finishing a school program, while still working his job.

Unfortunately, his insurance won’t cover all of Christley’s medical expenses and it’s unclear whether she’ll need physical therapy or not. In addition, the couple is worried they won’t be able to pay their rent.

The two have a daughter, Lydia, who will turn two years old in July. Christley was able to have a visit from her daughter for six hours on Monday which lifted her spirits.

Boetteher said he is doing his best to be strong for his wife and daughter.

“I’m trying just not to think about it too much because the more I react, the more my daughter reacts. I’m trying not to focus much on the things I can’t change,” he added.

View the GoFundMe page here.

