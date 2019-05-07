The Kelowna Yacht Club has filed a response to a civil suit alleging improper election handling. (Contributed)

Kelowna Yacht Club fires back at election allegations lawsuit

A member said he was slandered when he tried to complain

There is no basis for the courts to interfere in the decision made by the Kelowna Yacht Club, the club said in response to a civil suit filed by one of its members in February.

In a response filed at B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna in March, the club denied most of the allegations brought foward by Marc Whittemore, a local lawyer and member of the club.

Whittemore had alleged that an informal voting structure in the club led to members being excluded.

He said this went against a “duty of care” the club owed its members, according to Whittemore’s interpretation of the club’s bylaws.

In its response, the club said they “do not owe a duty of care to (Whittemore) as alleged, nor have they breached any standard of care.”

READ MORE: Infighting at Kelowna Yacht Club makes it to court

The conflict stemmed from a members-only Facebook group that Whittemore was a part of, known as the ‘The Burgees.’

In it, Whittemore wrote that he wanted to see the marina, which consists of both sailing and social members, become a year-round club with a “vibrant social/dining membership.”

He questioned the path to leadership the club presented, alleging that social members were being unfairly disqualified despite paying club fees.

Whittemore said he received a “falsely” and “maliciously” written “formal reprimand” in response to his post.

The reprimand was issued Don McEachern, the yacht club commodore at the time.

Whittemore alleges the reprimand was slanderous when it accused him of being “abusive, offensive, demeaning, vexatious.”

In their response, the club asserts that it is “impossible to answer” Whittemore’s claim that elections are being held improperly as he has not provided details on which elections were held improperly.

The club stated that Whittemore’s “claim involves nothing more than a disgruntled member of a club who does not like management decisions,” and that the disagreement should be handle internally, and not in a court room.

There has been no judgement rendered in the case.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

Previous story
Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident
Next story
Two Kelowna intersections only spots in Okanagan getting new speed cameras

Just Posted

Restorations finished on Kalamalka Rotary pier

The pier is open to the public now

Health and wellness on display in Vernon

Event showcases guest speakers and demonstrations

Two Kelowna intersections only spots in Okanagan getting new speed cameras

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

Vernon man seeks witness to incident that resulted in serious head injury

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdales with expenses related to his recovery

Polson Park road maintenance causes closure

Park will remain open while road work takes place.

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Man who allegedly beat mother charged

Kevin Lee Barrett was charged with attempted murder

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

Penticton RCMP narrowing down on B&E suspects

Supt. De Jager said officers have suspects in mind, crime spree not unprecedented

Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

A picture of a black bear shows the bear sitting on the woman’s porch

Avant-garde icon Keiji Haino to peform at the Pyramid

The internationally renowned experimental guitarist will be at The Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Kelowna Yacht Club fires back at election allegations lawsuit

A member said he was slandered when he tried to complain

Most Read