Kelowna’s annual Breastfeeding Challenge aims to end stigma

In Canada, we recognize Oct. 1-7 as World Breastfeeding Week.

Kelowna’s annual Breastfeeding Challenge kicks off next weekend as part of World Breastfeeding Week.

In Canada, we recognize Oct. 1-7 as World Breastfeeding Week. To celebrate locally, families are invited to participate in KCR – Community Resources’ and Kelowna Breastfeeding Café’s annual Breastfeeding Challenge. This event challenges geographical regions to compete for most children breastfed at one time in one location. This fun competition invites communities across Canada to come together to celebrate, promote, and support breastfeeding, according to a KCR news release.

In a world filled with inequity, crises and poverty, breastfeeding is the foundation of lifelong good health for babies and mothers. As such, this year’s slogan of World Breastfeeding Week is: “Breastfeeding: The Foundation of Life.” Breastfeeding helps prevent malnutrition in all its forms, ensures food security for infants and young children, and thus helps to bring people and nations out of the hunger and poverty cycle. Protecting, promoting and supporting breastfeeding is vital to a more sustainable world, the release said.

Although breastfeeding is known to be the normal and unequalled method of infant feeding and is a global health recommendation, many women continue to face barriers when working to reach their own breastfeeding goals. This community event offers families the opportunity to join together to celebrate breastfeeding successes, acknowledge challenges, and challenge social stigma in solidarity, the release said.

The annual Kelowna Breastfeeding Challenge, hosted by Kelowna Breastfeeding Café and KCR – Community Resources, takes place at The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market on Saturday September 29th. Registration begins at 10 a.m., official latch on takes place at 11 a.m. Those in attendance will be eligible to win a Medela breast pump, donated by London Drugs West Kelowna. Families are asked to bring a blanket or chair to sit on and are invited to enjoy some children’s entertainment following the latch on, the release said.


