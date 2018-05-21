Seven-year-old Christina Vlassopoulos tries her hand at the drumming during last year’s annual Fat Cat Children’s Festival in Kelowna. This year’s festival goes June 8 and 9 in Waterfront Park —Image: Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna’s Fat Cat Children’s Festival gearing up for its 28th year

The popular two-day kid-focused festival will take place in Waterfront Park

It’s lots of fun for the kids. And this year, if their parents buy a family pass early, they could win a family trip worth $6,000 and a $1,000 prepaid Visa card.

The 28th annual Fat Cat Children’s Festival goes June 8 and 9 in Kelowna’s Waterfront Park.

And this year, Pacific Coastal Airlines and YLW are offering the grand prize in a draw for those who buy their family passes early from any Interior Savings branch.

The prize consists of a flight for four to any one of Pacific Coastal’s B.C. destinations, free airport parking at YLW and the prepaid Visa card to use on the trip.

“Visit our provincial capital, Victoria, surf in Tofino, discover the Kootenays or follow the B.C. Gold Rush to Williams Lake,” says the festival’s website.

For more information go to fatcatfestival.ca

The festival, started in 1990 as a one-day summer event, has grown over the years into a two-day affair and moved to June in 2007.

Each year it offers offers plenty of action-packed entertainment for kids, activity stations, food and stage performances.

On the Saturday morning (June 9) starting at 11 a.m., the popular Parade in the Park will go.

Tickets will cost $5 per person or $15 for a family of 4 at the gate or $10 for an early bird pass, available until June 8 only at Interior Savings branches.

Keep in mind, if you plan to buy tickets at the gate, only cash will be accepted and there is no cash machine on site.

This year’s theme for the festival is World of Wonder.

