Kelowna’s Gospel Mission closes day services

Non-registered guests will still have access to lunch and supper meals

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission closed its day services to people experiencing homelessness on March 17 due to concerns about COVID-19.

Executive director Randy Benson said staff and volunteers are doing the best they can to help the city’s vulnerable.

“Starting March 17, our day services will be closed. We’ll only be open during the lunch hour and the supper hour for non-registered guests,” he said.

“Then starting on March 18, we’ll only have essential services, which is shelter and food for guests that are registered with us. Then for our non-registered guests, we will do takeaway. We’ll prepare the food and then the Salvation Army will deliver and distribute the food.”

“We’re just really minimizing the number of people gathering at the Mission.”

The dining hall at the Gospel Mission will also be rearranged so tables have more distance between them and fewer chairs, giving diners more space at each table. He said staff set up a handwashing station in the hall as well and have been monitoring people for symptoms before they come in.

In terms of the 76-bed shelter, Benson said there are no changes there so far.

“It is what it is, with all the beds in one building. We’ve changed the spacing and cleaning of the area, but we’re monitoring for symptoms. We’re following the recommendations from the province and Interior Health,” he said.

“We’ll try to isolate them as best we can, but we don’t have a lot of facility for that. If that occurred, we’ll be in touch with Interior Health to get some direction from them.”

READ MORE: Health Minister praises Kelowna MLA for working together during COVID-19 crisis

READ MORE: ‘It’s going to be hard’: B.C. bans gatherings of 50+ people to slow COVID-19 transmission

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
National parks closing visitor services tomorrow
Next story
Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Just Posted

SilverStar asking staff members to return home

The Vernon mountain resort employs hundreds of staff members on work visas

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home with free Dropkick Murphys show

A dash of green food colouring and a pinch of Celtic punk rock will make for a rockin’ self-isolation party

Vernon district prepares for school closures

Pandemic response plan in place for North Okanagan schools as K-12 suspended

City of Vernon to close all recreation facilities

City activates Emergency Operations Centre Level 2 in response to COVID-19

Schubert Centre, museum, clubs close, limit operations in Vernon amid COVID-19

Several local organizations and businesses are feeling the pressures of the novel coronavirus

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

B.C. RCMP taking precautions as COVID-19 pandemic grows

RCMP is continuing to work closely with local, provincial and national health agencies

Canoe carving project helps to revitalize Okanagan First Nations’ culture

Hundreds of students have helped to carve out the two canoes in West Kelowna

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

Small town RCMP detachment cancels non-essential services

Police are still responding to all calls, says sergeant

Fatal collision south of Okanagan Falls

An elderly South Okanagan man has died following a fatal collision Tuesday morning

COVID-19: Kelowna grocery store steps up methods to increase sanitation

Peter’s Independent hired a local cleaning company to keep the store cleanly

Society busy protecting Princeton’s most vulnerable residents

The society responsible for overseeing the community’s most vulnerable residents has reacted… Continue reading

Most Read