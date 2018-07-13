Kelowna’s got kittens

The BC SPCA has 13 kittens available for adoption at the Kelowna shelter

Missing something cute and cuddly in your life?

The Kelowna BC SPCA could have you covered.

There are currently 13 kittens at the shelter available for adoption.

All the cats are spayed or neutered, have their first round of standard shelter vaccinations, are dewormed, have a Microchip identification implant and lifetime registration with the BC Pet Registry and a Certificate for a free veterinarian examination.

Stop by the shelter located at 3785 Casorso Road, open daily from noon to 4:30 p.m. or you can call the staff at 250-861-7722.

Click here to see a list of available pets for adoption.

