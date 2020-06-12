Kelowna’s Kangaroo Creek Farm has gate destroyed by car

“We cannot afford to replace that gate,” the farm stated in a post

The owner of Kangaroo Creek Farm in Kelowna woke up Friday morning to find the front gate to their property had been destroyed.

Owner Caroline MacPherson said judging from the way the gate looked, it seemed like a vehicle slid down the hill and through the intersection of Old Vernon Road and Postill Lake Road right into the gate, taking it off the hinges.

“There must be incredible damage to the vehicle,” MacPherson said.

She added they hope whoever was responsible will reach out to the farm so they can make a claim through ICBC.

“It was a $2,000 gate, and we just can’t afford a new one. We have had an expensive move and now attendance has been low due to COVID-19.”

“We have footage but we haven’t been able to look at it yet. We just don’t want to have to involve the police. Please come forward and we can sort it out.”

MacPherson said they will try to flatten out the gate and hopefully be able to use it again. If they can’t use it again, she said they’ll put up measurements for it and try to find a replacement.

If you have a gate or fencing you can donate to Kangaroo Creek Farm, visit their website or their Facebook page to make arrangements.

