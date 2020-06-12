Kelowna’s Kangaroo Creek Farm has gate destroyed by car

“We cannot afford to replace that gate,” the farm stated in a post

The owner of Kangaroo Creek Farm in Kelowna woke up Friday morning to find the front gate to their property had been destroyed.

Owner Caroline MacPherson said judging from the way the gate looked, it seemed like a vehicle slid down the hill and through the intersection of Old Vernon Road and Postill Lake Road right into the gate, taking it off the hinges.

“There must be incredible damage to the vehicle,” MacPherson said.

She added they hope whoever was responsible will reach out to the farm so they can make a claim through ICBC.

“It was a $2,000 gate, and we just can’t afford a new one. We have had an expensive move and now attendance has been low due to COVID-19.”

“We have footage but we haven’t been able to look at it yet. We just don’t want to have to involve the police. Please come forward and we can sort it out.”

MacPherson said they will try to flatten out the gate and hopefully be able to use it again. If they can’t use it again, she said they’ll put up measurements for it and try to find a replacement.

If you have a gate or fencing you can donate to Kangaroo Creek Farm, visit their website or their Facebook page to make arrangements.

READ: Kelowna’s Kangaroo Creek Farm to open this month

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Okanagan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Severe thunderstorm watch for Okanagan-Shuswap
Next story
Bike share likely not returning to Kelowna, e-scooters could be slowed

Just Posted

Work on 32nd Avenue in Vernon to begin next week

Water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer will be replaced; new traffic signal will be installed

Shuswap River levels receding faster than expected

The City of Enderby announced the reopening of Riverdale Drive, which was partially submerged

Water pooling on North Okanagan highways

DriveBC is reporting water pooling on various sections of highways in the area

Severe thunderstorm watch for Okanagan-Shuswap

Residents living in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen are to prepare for severe weather

Work continues on 48th Avenue in Vernon

The project is expected to be completed by mid-July

Ted Bundy to Robert Pickton: B.C. couple houses private ‘murderabilia’ collection

Couple hopes to have a museum one day

Mitchell’s Musings: On the road to reviving grad tradition

Columnist Glenn Mitchell looks at the once popular event of tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

Kelowna RCMP investigating display toilet pooper

It is not known whether the man wiped or washed his hands following the incident

Ryga Arts Festival to include short play competition

Competition open to youth and adults in the Okanagan and Similkameen

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Highway 33, near Kelowna, remains closed due to washout

Crews remain on scene to repair the section of road that has been damaged by the washout

Bike share likely not returning to Kelowna, e-scooters could be slowed

The city would need to provide a $1M a year subsidy to attract a new pedal, bike-share operator, staff say

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Most Read