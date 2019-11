Kelowna’s unemployment is well below the provincial and national average.

Kelowna’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1 per cent for the month of October, well below the provincial and national rate, according to Statistics Canada’s latest job data.

Provincially, the unemployment rate inched up by 0.1 percentage points to 4.8 per cent, while the national rate remained steady for the third month in a row at 5.6 per cent.

Victoria had one of the lowest unemployment rates across the country hovering at 3.2 per cent, down from four per cent in June.

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division

