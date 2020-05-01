Kelowna’s Value Village the only one open in North America

The chain has implemented a number of precautionary changes including reduced hours

Kelowna’s Value Village is once again open for business.

And it’s currently the only one operating in the continent.

The Kelowna storefront just off of Highway 33 in Rutland is the first in North America to reopen since the thrift store chain closed all of its operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company’s website.

The store is currently operating with reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A number of precautionary changes have also been implemented.

Merchandise displays will be removed to ensure proper spacing for physical distancing and floor decals will guide thrifters through the store. Fitting rooms will remain closed, so the company will be extending its exchange policy to 14 days.

Stores were deep cleaned prior to reopening and staff will wear protective equipment.

Though shoppers will still be allowed to bring their reusable bags, store workers will not be handling them.

Capital News has reached out to Value Village for comment.

Coronavirus