Kelownians strip down to their skivvies for self-love

Social media influencer tours Canada to promote body positivity

You may have seen Ontario native, Kayla Logan, spreading her body-positive campaign on Instagram. Logan is known for stripping down to her underwear and posing in iconic places. She began touring across the country to encourage women and men to feel beautiful in their skin.

Each photoshoot involves inviting local individuals of all shapes, sizes and intersections to gather and strip down to swimwear or undergarments in public, and pose for a series of photos.

READ MORE: Response from community has been ‘overwhelming’ to Taco Time petition

“I found that by dropping down to my skivvies in public I became empowered, liberated and started really loving myself, and I wanted other people to have the same experience,” Logan said.

Downtown Kelowna’s iconic Dolphins Statue was the meeting spot for those ready to put their body shames aside and strut their stuff.

View this post on Instagram

Kelowna I’ll see you tomorrow at 6:30pm 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 . . The Canadian body positive tour has been a huge success. I’ve stopped in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, not to mention before this trip I did, Toronto, Niagara Falls and London!!! It’s now time to pose in downtown Kelowna in front of the Dolphin statue! I can’t wait to meet all the incredible people who are coming out and to hear all your stories!!! It’s time for you to feel empowered and enjoy some body liberation!! . . 📸: @trinacaryphotography 👙: @changelingeriecanada Sign: @owligraphy . . @castanetmedia @kelownanow @globalokanagan @downtownkelowna @tourismkelowna @kelownacapitalnews @999sunfm @visitwestside @kelowna.lgbt . . #explorekelowna #kelowna #vancouver #britishcolumbia #bodypositive #bopo #bodylove #kelownablogger #perfectlyimperfectvancouver #vancouverblogger #bopowarrior #bodyconfience #effyourbeautystandards #bodyacceptance #bodyliberation @jillian.harris

A post shared by Kayla Logan 📍Toronto (@kaylaloganblog) on

Logan drew in a crowd of 30 supportive individuals, both women and men, including children.

“We’ve had many of the women bring their husbands to join and had their children with them watching. They want to show them that their beautiful no matter what size they are,” Logan said.

Local make-up blogger, Leloni Grace, was one of the brave ones ready to bash their insecurities. Grace said going up in front of everyone to take your individual photo gave you a sense of freedom. She couldn’t believe the words of support and positivity that came from the rest of the group.

READ MORE: B.C. Tree Fruits launches Canadian Summer Staples contest

“Everyone was so nice, everyone was shouting words of encouragement, giving you pose ideas and making you feel unconditionally beautiful. It was amazing,” Grace said.

To date, Logan has done nine photoshoots spanning across the country, including Peggy’s Cove, N.S., Toronto’s CN Tower, Niagara Falls, London’s Victoria Park and University of Western Ontario, and the Canadian Human Rights Museum in Winnipeg, the BessBorough in Saskatoon, the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton, Scotsman’s Hill in Calgary and the Steam Clock in Vancouver.

She plans to take her body-positive tour to Portland and Seattle later this summer.

Natalia CuevasHuaico
Social Media Co-ordinator, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna
Next story
Truck attempts swim at Kelowna boat launch, sinks

Just Posted

Okanagan resident has ‘bro moment’ with Sons of Anarchy actor at Kelowna airport

Kelowna airport. Kim Coates.

Anti-abortion film coming to Vernon

Towne Cinema showing Unplanned, “due to high demand”

People struck by lightning in the Okanagan share their stories

Have you ever had a close call with a bolt of lightning?

Hundreds of cadets converge in Vernon

Traning Centre welcomes more than 900 youth

UPDATED: Fraud suspect identified by RCMP

The suspect allegedly used a stolen bank card at a Armstrong gas station

Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna

For nearly 20 years, pro-life activists have protested every Tuesday

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Supreme Court sides with City of West Kelowna over 2 pot shops

City pursuing more legal action to collect upwards of $140,000 from Black Crow, Okanagan Cannabis

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

RCMP seek public’s assistance in search for wanted Okanagan man

RCMP says do not approach the man if found

Southern resident killer whales spotted in Salish Sea over the weekend

J-Pod only stayed for a couple of days before heading out again

Judge ‘shocked’ South Okanagan man’s dangerous driving didn’t kill anyone

Jeff Pelly was sentenced for two dangerous driving incidents

Controversial anti-abortion movie to be screened in private Okanagan showings

‘I’ve never seen a movie quite like this,’ Landmark CEO said

Motorists delayed as crews work on highway

Portion of Highway 97 north of Summerland had been site of a rock slide in late January

Most Read