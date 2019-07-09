Kelownians strip down to their skivvies for self-love

You may have seen Ontario native, Kayla Logan, spreading her body-positive campaign on Instagram. Logan is known for stripping down to her underwear and posing in iconic places. She began touring across the country to encourage women and men to feel beautiful in their skin.

Each photoshoot involves inviting local individuals of all shapes, sizes and intersections to gather and strip down to swimwear or undergarments in public, and pose for a series of photos.

“I found that by dropping down to my skivvies in public I became empowered, liberated and started really loving myself, and I wanted other people to have the same experience,” Logan said.

Downtown Kelowna’s iconic Dolphins Statue was the meeting spot for those ready to put their body shames aside and strut their stuff.

Logan drew in a crowd of 30 supportive individuals, both women and men, including children.

“We’ve had many of the women bring their husbands to join and had their children with them watching. They want to show them that their beautiful no matter what size they are,” Logan said.

Local make-up blogger, Leloni Grace, was one of the brave ones ready to bash their insecurities. Grace said going up in front of everyone to take your individual photo gave you a sense of freedom. She couldn’t believe the words of support and positivity that came from the rest of the group.

“Everyone was so nice, everyone was shouting words of encouragement, giving you pose ideas and making you feel unconditionally beautiful. It was amazing,” Grace said.

To date, Logan has done nine photoshoots spanning across the country, including Peggy’s Cove, N.S., Toronto’s CN Tower, Niagara Falls, London’s Victoria Park and University of Western Ontario, and the Canadian Human Rights Museum in Winnipeg, the BessBorough in Saskatoon, the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton, Scotsman’s Hill in Calgary and the Steam Clock in Vancouver.

She plans to take her body-positive tour to Portland and Seattle later this summer.

Natalia CuevasHuaico