Tara Bowie The Keremeos Elks rodeo grounds are dry and organizers of this weekend’s rodeo say high water isn’t concerning them at this point and the rodeo will go on.

Keremeos Elks Rodeo getting ready to ride

Organizers say rodeo grounds dry, rodeo to go ahead

Not even high river levels will dismount plans for the Keremeos Elks Rodeo.

Mac Waston, president of the Keremeos Elks said the rodeo grounds are “bone dry” and all looks well so as far he’s concerned the rodeo will be on.

“Everyone is panicky. Why panic? All you can do is prepare. I’m not going to call any shots till Thursday afternoon and I really don’t see the water being an issue. I could be 100 per cent wrong but at this particular point I haven’t seen it rise,” he said.

Watson said at the time of the interview the water had about four-feet it could rise before it came over the banks near the rodeo grounds.

“Unless there was a breach in the bank, I don’t see anything happening. Things are cooling down and it’s not expected to rise like it was before,” he said.

The rodeo kicks of Saturday at 1 p.m.

For the last several years Saturday has been dubbed family day. Entrance into the rodeo is $5 per person and a lot of locals compete.

New this year is pole bending.

“I call it a family fun day. Everyone can come out and get to see the rodeo and watch some of their friends and neighbours compete. We’ve got team roping, barrels and new this year is pole bending,” he said.

The B.C.R.A. and P.W.R.A competition kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. and continues Monday starting at the same time.

Tickets for Sunday and Monday are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students and children 6 to 12 are $5. Children under six get in free.

“Come on out and enjoy some good competition and some great food and get away from all this panic about flooding. Spend sometime with your family and friends and us,” Watson said.

In addition to the rodeo Keremeos will be a happening place over the weekend.

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department will be holding their Fireman’s Breakfast Sunday and Monday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Park.

A BBQ rib supper is happening Sunday night starting at 4:30 p.m. in Memorial Park. Adults are $15, half size $8, chidren under six free. The meal is being prepared by Keremeos Community Church.

The Keremeos and Area Ambassador program is back this year with candidates, Katie Squakin, and Devon Chambers being crowned Sun., May 20 at 7 p.m. at Cawston Hall.

The parade will take place Monday at 10:30 a.m. and will go down Veterans Avenue because of ongoing construction on Highway 3.

For more information go to www.keremeoselksrodeo.ca/.

