Keremeos firefighters knock down blaze

There was a house fire in a home on 4th Street Keremeos Monday

The fast action of the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department kept a house fire contained to one room Monday morning.

The department was called out to a house on 4th Street at about 9:15 a.m. Fifteen firefighters attended and worked for several hours to put out the fire.

Related: Keremeos fire dept. attends chimney fire

Jordy Bosscha, the Keremeos fire chief, said one room and contents of that room were damaged in the fire.

There were no injuries. At this time the cause of the fire is not known.

To report a typo, email:

editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC

editor@keremeosreview.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.