The Keremeos Grist Mill heritage site in December, 2022. (Grist Mill photo)

Keremeos Grist Mill campground already seeing rush of reservations

Bookings for BC Parks campsites opened on Jan. 3

Campers rejoice, reservations for B.C. recreation sites have opened once again including at the Grist Mill in Keremeos.

BC Parks opened the first round of reservations on Jan. 3, for 10,000 sites across the province, allowing people for the first time to have a four-month booking window instead of just two.

The Grist Mill has already seen a rush of reservations for its campground of people planning for the summer.

The campground at the Grist Mill has a strong reputation among the community, earning the title of Best Campground in the South Okanagan for two years in a row in the Best of the South Okanagan awards. The awards are decided by the votes of readers of the Keremeos Review, Penticton Western News and Summerland Review.

“Those who stay with us really appreciate how close they are to so many activities the Similkameen has to offer—including everything that we do here, of course,” the Grist Mill announced on Facebook shortly after reservations opened and spots began being booked.

The Grist Mill recommends that people interested in coming to its site to camp and enjoy the Similkameen Valley, book well in advance. Bookings for the Grist Mill can be done at www.oldgristmill.ca/campground/reservations/.

On top of camping, the Grist Mill has plenty of other events planned for 2023, including the return of the Teddy Bear Picnic, the Fiber Arts Day and more live concerts.

READ MORE: Grist Mill looks back on ‘weird’ year and ahead to 2023

The Grist Mill will also be returning to paid admission in 2023, which keeps the doors open and lights on at the site.

