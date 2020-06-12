The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 192 was the victim of vulgar tagging, discovered Friday (June 12) morning. (Facebook)

Keremeos Legion victim of vulgar graffiti

“To me it’s totally unnecessary, and it is a cost that could be avoided,” said Legion president

Residents in Keremeos were shocked to find vulgar graffiti on the back of the local legion, Friday morning.

One resident took to social media to post a photo of the graffiti and call out the suspects. The image has been blurred to hide the vulgarity.

“It was vulgar graffiti written on the legion which is, to me, totally unnecessary,” said Royal Canadian Legion Branch 192 president, Gerry Billon.

In the more than 13 years Billon has been president, the Legion has never been the victim of graffiti.

“In a way, we’re lucky that way, but to me, there’s no need for that. That’s how I feel,” said Billon.

The graffiti has since been removed and the wall repainted, but Billon said it is a financial burden that comes at a time when the Legion is already in a tough spot. Like other businesses, it has been closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has only recently reopened to the public.

“Right now, any cost isn’t good,” he said. “To me, it’s unnecessary, and it is a cost that could be avoided.”

The Legion is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday to the public. Their next meat draw is this Saturday starting at 3 p.m.

RCMP have been contacted.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch for Okanagan-Shuswap

READ MORE: First day back: School District 53 adjusting to life amid COVID-19

@KeremeosNews
phil.mclachlan@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187
Next story
David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm watch upgraded to a warning for Okanagan-Shuswap

Residents living in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen are to prepare for severe weather

Truck hits pot hole, catches fire in Vernon

A woman had been driving her truck alongside her goat

North Okanagan Canada Day celebrations going virtual amid pandemic

Fireworks have been cut from the list of expenses, to the tune of $25K in savings

Flooding affects Vernon residents in aftermath of storm

More rain is on the forecast for the Okanagan Valley throughout the weekend

Vernon Public Art Gallery set to reopen

The doors will reopen Monday, June 15 with COVID-19 protocols in place

B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

New guidance for restaurants as they add capacity

Mitchell’s Musings: On the road to reviving grad tradition

Columnist Glenn Mitchell looks at the once popular event of tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

Keremeos Legion victim of vulgar graffiti

“To me it’s totally unnecessary, and it is a cost that could be avoided,” said Legion president

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Giant wasp nests uncovered in reno of Salmon Arm school

Find becomes educational opportunity for South Canoe Elementary students

COLUMN: A message to the resilient, innovative, storytellin’ Class of 2020

The upheavals you’ve experienced has given you inner strength, even if you don’t yet realize it

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

Most Read