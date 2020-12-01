Keremeos Tavern has fun with some not-so-fun restrictions

Sign posted at the Tavern warns if you don’t wear a mask you must strip naked

The Wrong Turn Tavern in Keremeos is trying to lighten the mood while keeping with new COVID restrictions. Seen here is a farmer’s boots left at the door so he didn’t dirty the floor. (Facebook)

The Wrong Turn Tavern in Keremeos is trying to lighten the mood on the mandatory mask requirements by creating a tongue-in-cheek sign on the door.

“Face masks or covering are required to enter this establishment. If you refuse to wear a mask you must remove all your clothes to enter…we may still refuse service!” the sign reads.

“Please sign in – single men please put a star beside your name. Sanitize: “My hands are consuming more alcohol than my mouth!”

“Wash your hands like you just cut habaneros and you need to take your contacts out.”

Another requirement is to stay seated at your table.

“No table hopping or table dancing, that means you Kimberely,” reads the sign.

Wrong Turn Tavern owner Liza Needham said she put together the sign to have some fun with some not so fun restrictions. So far, the sign has given her customers a good laugh, which is actually its intent.

Here is the sign Wrong Turn Tavern owner Liza Needham came up with for new COVID restrictions.

“Most people have been great regarding the new COVID rules,” said Needham. “There are still people who think it’s government control or some other ridiculous conspiracy theory and complain about the masks. Rather than argue, I explain that if you like coming to the Tavern and want us to stay open, we will follow the rules.”

Financially, the Tavern has been hit pretty hard during the pandemic, she said.

“Everyone has, but we have learned to adjust. With less income, there is less payout. This year, instead of 12 staff I have only six. And shorter workdays with the alcohol only till 10 p.m. rule.”

While the Tavern is known for live music on Saturday nights, this isn’t happening right now.

READ MORE: Can’t go to Mexico? Go to Apexico

“We aren’t paying out bands or entertainment. So things even out a little,” she added.

“I sure feel sorry for people in big cities with giant mortgages or rent. I can’t see how they will recover from this.”

Normally, winter months at the Tavern are the slowest, but this year Needham is hoping it will be better with the snowbirds staying home.

“I’ve just put in more TVs and added more sports channels,” she said.

“The kitchen’s doing daily specials, more drink specials. “I do feel blessed and am thankful to live here in the valley.

“A lot of the regulars are like family and the Tavern can offer a nice getaway from the familiarity of home.

As for what you should eat or drink if you do mosey on down to the Tavern, Needham has some good suggestions.

“I think one of the favourite drinks is the ‘Back Hand of God’ stout from Crannoge Ales. And for food, our burgers are amazing. People are always saying it’s the best they’ve had in years. Also, my cook Cindy makes the best homemade soups ever.”



