Summerland’s Kettle Valley Steam Railway has been operating since 1995. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of its Easter trains. (Summerland Review file photo)

Kettle Valley Steam Railway cancels Easter trains

Decision comes as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted the Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s spring train rides.

The railway has cancelled its Easter trains and has refunded fares.

READ ALSO: Summerland steam railway to mark 25th anniversary

READ ALSO: Historian to speak about steam railway’s past

“Due to social distancing and travel restrictions, it is impossible to know when we may resume operations,” said Sharon Unrau, president of the railway society. “Our main concern is the health and safety of our employees, volunteers and guests. We are all in this together and we will get through it.”

While the railway is busiest during the summer season, it also offers some rides at other times of year. These include special train rides around Easter and for Mother’s Day, as well as rides with Halloween and Christmas themes much later in the year.

