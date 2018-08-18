Crystal (acrobat Emily McCarthy) walks through the reflections at the Cirque du Soleil Crystal that came to the South Okanagan Events Centre earlier this year. Mark Brett/Western News

Key to the SOEC 2017 winner grateful for experience

Petersen discusses what it’s like to win a year of free concerts at the SOEC

After an eventful year, Christy Petersen is handing back her Key to the South Okanagan Event Centre.

Petersen was the 2017 winner of the Key to the SOEC contest in partnership with Sun FM, EZ Rock, Penticton Western News, and Kelowna Capital News. Her prize entitled her to two free tickets to every event hosted in the centre for the entire year.

“I really enjoyed (attending) Old Dominion and Scotties Tournament of Hearts — they were probably my favourite,” said Petersen.

She and her friends and family were able to attend 14 events in total at the SOEC. The experience was special for Petersen because she was able to share her prize with others.

“My husband had never been to a concert before this, so it was really nice to share that with him. He and I attended Seinfeld and then went to John Fogerty as well.”

Overall, the experience beat all expectations for Petersen, stating that the staff at the SOEC were very friendly and accommodating.

“I’ve already entered this year’s contest — and I entered my husband too,” laughed Petersen.

While she admits that she’d feel guilty if she won again this year, she’d still happily take the prize.

“I don’t think people realize how grateful you are to win something like that. I definitely never took it for granted.”

Tickets that are included in the promotion so far include all the 2018-19 Penticton Vees home games, the 2018 Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic, Brothers Osborne, Celtic Thunder X, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Three Days Grace and more shows are to be announced throughout the year.

The contest closes at 3:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 20. Patrons are able to enter the contest once, with the opportunity for one bonus entry per share on public social media posts. Entry to the contest can be found here http://bit.ly/2LPaDmc.

