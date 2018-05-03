KF Aerospace joins Montreal-based company to create in SkyAlyne Canada

Companies partner to cement leadership in military pilot and aircrew training in Canada

Kelowna aviation company KF Aerospace is joining forces with Montreal-based CAE to develop world-class military pilot and aircrew training in Canada.

The two Canadian military pilot and aircrew training leaders aligned this week to form SkyAlyne Canada Inc., a 50/50 joint venture that will focus on growing their ability to deliver pilot and aircrew training in Canada.

Currently, CAE and KF Aerospace deliver all phases of pilot training to the Royal Canadian Air Force through the NATO Flying Training in Canada program managed by CAE, and the Contracted Flying Training and Support program managed by KF Aerospace.

The two companies will continue to manage these programs as currently contracted, while SkyAlyne focuses on building synergies between the two programs and ensuring the RCAF has access to world-class training to meet current and future needs.

“The union of our two companies through the SkyAlyne Canada joint venture brings together proven expertise in all phases of pilot training, and helps ensure this key industrial capability can be developed and delivered by Canadian companies for Canada,” said Marc Parent, president and CEO, CAE, in a press release.

“SkyAlyne Canada will draw on the resources and experience of both CAE and KF Aerospace, along with many industry partners in our supply chain across the country, to design and develop innovative pilot and aircrew training solutions that can meet the current and future training needs of Canada and our allies.”

“The SkyAlyne Canada joint venture between two long-established Canadian aerospace leaders is a significant milestone,” said Barry Lapointe, CEO, KF Aerospace.

“SkyAlyne will build on Canada’s proud heritage started during World War II as an international leader in military aircrew training, and we look forward to working with CAE through the SkyAlyne joint venture to develop next-generation pilot and aircrew training solutions in Canada.”

