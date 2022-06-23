Kicking Horse Constructors released July highway closure schedule east of Golden

The highway will be open on weekends

Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors has released the closure schedule for July, as intermittent closures continue in the Kicking Horse Canyon east of Golden.

The highway will be open with no stoppages for the Canada Day long weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

After the long weekend, the regular summer schedule will resume, with lane closures between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on weeknight and full closures from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. the following day.

For July, the highway will remain open overnight on weekends, with lane closures on Friday nights from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Saturday morning and no full closures. Lane closures will resume on Sunday at 8 p.m., with the regular full closure from 10 p.m. until midnight.

The highway will be fully open for the August long weekend as well, starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 29, with closures resuming at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

During closures, traffic will be re-routed through Radium, via Highway 93 and Highway 95.

The closures are a part of Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon project.

The project will see the highway expanded from two lanes to four with a meridian divider. Approximately 4.8 kilometres of highway will be updated, with 13 curves realigned and wider shoulders along the highway to accommodate cyclists.

The closures are a part of the larger Alberta to Kamloops four laning project, with the Province committing $837-million to upgrading Highway 1 between Kamloops and the Alberta border over the next three years under Budget 2021.

Delays along the corridor can range from 45 – to 80 – minute range to travel the whole highway.

Extended closures can be expected once more in the fall.

Over 70 per cent of work on the project is now complete.

