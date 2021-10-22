Kicking Horse resort to require proof of vaccination for employees

The resorts has not yet said if proof of vaccination will be required for lifts and other outdoor services. (Claire Palmer photo)

Guests will need to show proof of vaccination to access indoor areas at the resort

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort will be requiring employees to be fully vaccinated this winter, according to an email sent out to employees that was shared with the Golden Star.

The policy comes from the parent company, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR), which will be requiring vaccination for all RCR team members.

“COVID-19 has been a struggle for all of us on this planet! Since COVID-19’s unwelcomed arrival, we have been adjusting how we do things all over the resort,” read the email.

“In a preventative effort to keep everyone safe and healthy, we now require all employees to be fully vaccinated.”

Employees must provide proof of vaccination by QR code no later than Oct. 25, with failure to provide proof by this date resulting in the offer of employment being rescinded.

“We are proud of our team who have from the beginning driven Covid 19 Safety Best Practices in collaboration with Canada West Ski Area Association to deliver what many say is North America’s best Covid Safety Plan, we did it in the beginning, continue to revise and adapt over the summer, all with the goal of utmost safety and care of our team, community and guest,” read a statement from RCR.

“This winter we have added another important step, requiring all of the Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR) Team members to be fully vaccinated. We believe that doing this will provide the strongest protection against Covid-19 to those who work and visit our mountain communities.”

RCR says that the overall majority of their team was already fully vaccinated, but that it was vital that they give current and new team members this update so that they may take the appropriate steps if necessary to get vaccinated before winter season.

Those who are coming from out of province will have to provide the equivalent to the B.C. QR code from their place of vaccination. For international employees, documents of proof of vaccination that allowed entry to Canada will be accepted.

Medical or religious reasons for not being vaccinated will be accommodated so long as they are received in writing by Oct. 25 at noon.

Employees hired after Oct. 19 must prove they are fully vaccinated before employment.

RCR will be requiring proof of vaccination for guests as well to access indoor areas on the resort, such as day lodges, restaurants, shops and services, in line with the current guidelines of the BC Vaccine Card program.

They have not yet announced if proof of vaccination will be required to access lifts of other outdoor operations.

Canadian residents from outside Alberta and B.C. will be required to show their COVID-19 immunization record (vaccine passport) and government-issued ID.

