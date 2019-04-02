File photo.

Kidney Walk returns to Kelowna

The fight against kidney disease has three Okanagan events on June 2

The Kidney Foundation of Canada is bringing the Kidney Walk back to the Okanagan a bit earlier this year.

With three walks scheduled over the Okanagan on June 2, the annual fundraiser for kidney transplantation and organ donation is looking to surpass last year’s donation total of $317,000.

“Patients, caregivers, medical professionals, family members, and other caring and compassionate individuals participate in The Kidney Foundation of Canada’s cornerstone fundraising event to help support innovative and ground-breaking research projects and to offer crucial programs and services to the thousands of people living with kidney disease,” said Kidney Walk coordinator Heather Sharpe in a statement.

READ MORE: Okanagan man reflects on life after being a recipient of kidney transplant

READ MORE: Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

Kelowna’s walk will start at Boyce-Gyro Park, while Vernon will host a walk at Polson Park and Penticton’s will be at Gyro Park.

Volunteers in 16 communities throughout B.C. and Yukon participated in the 2018 walk. The Kidney Foundation said that support in the walks can result in hope to one in 10 British Columbians who have kidney disease, and that all donations go to fund kidney research, programs and services to individuals and families affected by kidney disease.

READ MORE: Kidney Walk in Kelowna set for Sept. 23

More information can be found at kidneywalk.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours
Next story
B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Just Posted

Tickets moving for Vernon’s hospital gala

Smooth Operations 2019 Hospital Gala is May 11

Vernon RCMP search for missing woman

Suzie Clark, 21, was last seen March 28

BC Wildfire: Two new fires sparked in Kamloops Fire Centre

Both fires are 0.01 hectares in size, with one northeast of Merritt and the other near Monte Lake

Dust advisory continues in Vernon

The advisory is expected to linger until a change in weather occurs

Letter: Family of man caught in SilverStar avalanche expresses gratitude

Nathan Fisher was caught in an avalanche at SilverStar March 20

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

LETTERS: Student demand to stop carbon fuel use can’t be achieved

Nuclear power is the only technology that would do it quickly

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

Kidney Walk returns to Kelowna

The fight against kidney disease has three Okanagan events on June 2

Silver Star rotary ride supports BrainTrust

The sixth annual Rotary Ride is June 9

Most Read