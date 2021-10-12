A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Kids as young as 5 could get COVID vaccine next month, must wear masks: Dr. Henry

Masks are now also required for ages five and up

The COVID-19 vaccine could be available to children as young as five in November, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday (Oct. 12).

The announcement comes a few days after the provincial Get Vaccinated system opened for five to 11 year olds.

Pfizer has said it plans to ask Health Canada to authorize its vaccine for younger children as soon as mid-October.

On Tuesday, Henry said preliminary data from the company has now been submitted and that parents should register their children online. About 340,000 could become eligible to be vaccinated this fall.

“We may have that important vaccine available to us as early as early November,” she said, adding that planning is ongoing with schools and public health.

Henry said that children won’t be able to get the Pfizer vaccine at the doctor’s office yet, but that physicians will have a role to play in the rollout. Both pharmacies and community health clinics will be utilized, she added, and the program is likely to roll out to all children in that age group simultaneously.

Children as young as five will also see another change; as of Tuesday, they are included in the mask mandate.

READ MORE: Pfizer to seek vaccine approval for Canadians as young as five in about a week

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Gabby Petito strangled to death weeks before body found: coroner
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slowing, 28 die over weekend

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP are looking for witnesses who may have seen a dark car in the 3300 block of 10th Avenue Northeast in Salmon Arm around 1 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2021.(File photo)
Missing man found dead by Vernon police

The province annouces $165,000 to build an accessible playground at Ellison Elementary in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Additional Vernon, Lake Country school COVID-19 exposures listed

Northern Lights put on a spectacular show, visible from Oyama Monday, Oct. 11, and across B.C. and Alberta. (Arun Mathew photo)
Okanagan residents capture Northern Lights spectacle

Funtastic’s new board president hopes that ball players and music lovers will return to Vernon’s army camp on the July long weekend in 2022 for the Funtastic A&W Music Festival and Slo Pitch Tournament, cancelled the last two years by COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)
New board president for Vernon’s Funtastic Sports Society