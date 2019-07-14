Kids pumped to participate in Piccolofondo in South Okanagan

“You go harder when you are with other people than when you are by yourself,” said Sidney Swierenga

Sasha Melo, Kaitlyn Pittendreigh, and Madison Matheis put their race-faces on for the Piccolofondo on July 13. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

It was a special day for 12-year-old Sidney Swierenga who took home first place in her age group at the Piccolofondo on Saturday.

“It feels good because all the other years that I’ve done it, this is my fourth year, I’ve been the first girl but I have never been the first over all,” she said. “And this year I am first over all.”

Swierenga, who has been competing in cycle races for four years, said she likes the sport because the other competitors make her push herself.

“You go harder when you are with other people than when you are by yourself,” she said. “And you can push yourself more.”

Finn Kirk, who placed first in the eight-year-old age group, said the cheering crowd help him push himself to win.

“I just like the enjoyment of participating in competitive cycling,” he said.

The Piccolofondo featured 300 entrants. It took place on Saturday before the Prospera Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan on Sunday, featured 300 entrants. During the race, youth ages one through 12 race the streets next to Gyro Park.

The Granfondo kicked off Sunday