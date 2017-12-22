Kids take the ice with Santa
On the ice, kids test their skating mettle, with no shortage of assistance from friends and family. On the sidelines, families line up to snap a holiday photo with the jolly old elf.
That’s what happened as the Skate With Santa event overtook Kal Tire Place Wednesday, Dec. 20.
The Kasuba family, Simone (left), six-year-old Jadyn, four-year-old Lane and Jonny visit with Santa during the Skate with Santa at Kal Tire Place event Wednesday, Dec. 20. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)
Popo (Grandma) Soo-sun visiting from Victoria teaches her granddaughter Mahniya Touch, six, how to skate during the Free Skate and Visit with Santa event at Kal Tire Place Wednesday, Dec. 20. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)