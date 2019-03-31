Killiney Beach Community Park suffered severe damage in the 2017 spring floods. The Central Okanagan Regional District has announced paving of the access road is slated to start April 10. (CORD photo)

Killiney Beach Park upgrades continue

Work remains ongoing after park suffered significant damage in spring 2017 freshet

Residents in select areas of the Central Okanagan Regional District can expect to see a flurry of activity in the new few weeks to repair damage from the record 2017 spring freshet.

It’s anticipated that site preparation work will begin in Killiney Beach Community Park, at the end of Hodges Road in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area, in the coming week.

Paving of the access road is slated to begin around Wednesday, April 10. Last fall, upland recovery work was completed and this month saw installation of a new replacement dock.

RELATED: Upgrade work begins on Killiney Beach Park

It’s anticipated in June, crews will return to the park to stabilize the concrete boat launch pads that were damaged by the 2017 record high Okanagan Lake water levels. The BC Disaster Financial Assistance program provided $330,000 for damage repairs while the Community Works Gas Tax Fund provided $180,000 for other improvements to this popular North Westside waterfront park.

Starting Monday, crews will be working on two pre-fabricated bridge structures to replace those that were damaged in Hardy Falls Regional Park just off Highway 97 at the south end of Peachland. The park has been closed since Deep Creek overflowed its banks, severely damaging two bridges, bridge approaches and the trail.

When reconstructed on a nearby vacant property and when weather permits, the bridges will be airlifted into the park. Following that, it’s hoped trail repairs can be made by early May and the park will be open again to visitors.

The Provincial Disaster Assistance program provided $48,400 to repair damage to this park.

You can keep up to date with the status of several other Regional Parks recovery projects by visiting www.regionaldistrict.com/parksfloodrecovery and on the RDCO website Major Projects Map.

The Regional District protects more than 2,100 hectares in 30 regional and 20 community parks for the enjoyment of all Central Okanagan residents.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Controlled burn near Penticton raises alarms
Next story
Biden defends his behaviour with women

Just Posted

Armstrong Shamrocks take TOJLL leave

League cites lack of players, commitment for one-year leave of absence from junior lacrosse loop

Vernon dust advisory lifted

Change in weather allows dust advisory to be lifted

Killiney Beach Park upgrades continue

Work remains ongoing after park suffered significant damage in spring 2017 freshet

Byron Louis wins fifth term as OKIB chief

Band holds elections Friday; Louis defeats two challengers; 10 councillors also chosen

Vernon Vipers use overtime to defeat Wenatchee

D-man Michael Young scores second goal of game 26 seconds into overtime, giving Vernon a 4-3 win

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Controlled burn near Penticton raises alarms

Penticton and Penticton Indian Band fire crews responded to ensure the fire was under control

RaudDZ Regional Table isn’t keeping secrets with new gin

The Whole Truth, new gin released with Okanagan Spirits will be sold exclusively in restaurants

Kootnekoff: Employee entitlement to view personnel file

Does an employee in the private sector have a right to see… Continue reading

Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch the Clarkson Cup finale in Toronto

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Sun and clouds today, rain on the way

A daytime high temperature of 14 C is forecast regionwide

B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Andrew Weaver again denounces the government he put in power

Canada’s chief justice urges ‘major reforms’ to judge oversight

Richard Wagner said he would be launching a review of the Canadian Judicial Council

Ruthie Foster brings her musical mastery to Roots and Blues

Musician’s unique take on the blues set to dazzle audiences at Salmon Arm festival

Most Read