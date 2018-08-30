Killiney Beach water quality advisory lifted

Turbidity levels in Okanagan Lake drop to acceptable levels

After consulting with Interior Health, the Regional District of Central Okanagan has rescinded a water quality advisory for customers of the Killiney Beach Water System in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

Turbidity in Okanagan Lake water source is once again within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality.

“As a result, the precautionary water quality advisory that has been in place since July 30 has been removed,” said Bruce Smith, RDCO communications officer.

RELATED: Killiney Beach water quality advisory issued

Approximately 280 properties are connected to the community water system off located off Westside Road.

Customers are reminded that in order to allow adequate water supplies in the reservoirs until Sept. 15, Stage 2 outdoor watering restrictions are in place.

Customers with even number addresses may irrigate outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only water outside on Sunday and Wednesday.

RELATED: Killiney Beach water quality advisory lifted

For hours that outdoor watering is allowed, visit regionaldistrict.com/water.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon mayoral candidate takes heat for old ‘nazi’ comment
Next story
Small town firefighters rise above stress at grisly scene

Just Posted

Vernon mayoral candidate takes heat for old ‘nazi’ comment

Vernon mayoral candidate Darrin Taylor took some heat of his own this week.

Killiney Beach water quality advisory lifted

Turbidity levels in Okanagan Lake drop to acceptable levels

Public weighs in on proposed Vernon development

Small new neighbourhood pitched for old McMechan Reservoir site on 39th Avenue

Delay in Vernon murder case

Paramjit Singh Bogarh had his arraignment hearing put over until Sept. 20

Vernon teacher, education assistant finalist for provincial awards

Murray Sasges and Jacquie Grypink are finalists in the inaugural Premier’s Awards

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

BC Wildfire Service officials say cool, wet weather is ahead, though not for everywhere

Vernon’s Messy Church good, clean fun

It’s Friday night and families are ready to relax and enjoy some time together.

Throw records smashed at Vernon meet

Second Annual Cory Holly Classic in Vernon

Lawn Days of Summer rolls out green carpet in Vernon

The third annual JCI Vernon Lawn Days of Summer, held over three weeks, wrapped up Wednesday.

Two kids injured in separate cougar attacks in B.C.

The latest round-up from the BC Conservation Officer Service

Police investigate gunshots at Toronto mall

Officers are looking for multiple suspects, including two men in their 20s

4th person arrested in shooting of Manitoba Mountie

The 42-year-old injured corporal is in stable but serious condition in hospital

Small town firefighters rise above stress at grisly scene

“We were not informed there was a body there. We were informed there was a grass fire.”

Most Read