Killiney Beach water quality advisory lifted

Turbidity levels down to normal

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has rescinded a water quality advisory for customers of the Killiney Beach Water System in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

The move Wednesday morning comes after consultation with Interior Health.

The higher turbidity caused this spring by high levels of the Okanagan Lake source water has decreased and is once again within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality. As a result the precautionary water quality advisory that has been in place since late spring has been removed.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of the residents of approximately 280 properties that are connected to the community water system off located off Westside Road,” said RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith.

RELATED: Water quality advisory issued for Killiney and Westshore

Customers are reminded that in order to allow adequate water supplies in reservoirs until Sept. 15, Stage 2 outdoor watering restrictions are in place.

Customers with even-number addresses may irrigate outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only water outside on Sunday and Wednesday. For hours that outdoor watering is allowed visit regionaldistrict.com/water.

For more information about the six water systems operated and maintained by the regional district visit regionaldistrict.com/water or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241.

To subscribe online for regional district water quality advisories or alerts by email visit regionaldistrict.com/water.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SPCA seizes 16 dogs from property in B.C. Interior
Next story
It’s sign of the times for smokers in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Gas jumps 10 cents across the Okanagan

Regular gas increased about 10 cents on Wednesday right across the Okanagan

VIDEO: Truck stalls on hill, rolls into Vernon house

A Lower Mainland delivery truck failed to negotiate Suicide Hill in Vernon Wednesday morning.

Okanagan housing sales downward trend continues

Regional June sales 22 per cent below last year

Killiney Beach water quality advisory lifted

Turbidity levels down to normal

How to do an Okanagan wedding for $10,000

A Lake Country resident offers her advice and price range for her Vernon wedding

Skydivers pack the ‘skyvan’ at annual Vernon event

Skydivers flocked to Vernon last weekend to take part in the Great Canadian Freefall Festival.

UPDATED: B.C. Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Skydivers pack the ‘skyvan’ at annual Vernon event

Skydivers flocked to Vernon last weekend to take part in the Great Canadian Freefall Festival.

Vernon Tri Monsters primed for Summer Games

Youth triathletes enjoying sizzling season

Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Exemption for charities $1.5 million, three times for-profit businesses

B.C. man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Vernon Vipers represented by quartet

Women rescued from Skaha Lake

Women carried out into lake by channel current

VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, B.C. fire chief says

72-hour evacuation kit recommended

Most Read