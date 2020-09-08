Killiney Beach water quality advisory rescinded

The water quality advisory for Killiney Beach has been rescinded. (File photo)

The water quality advisory for the Killiney Beach water system has been removed.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) said the decision was made in consultation with Interior Health. The advisory affected approximately 290 properties and was put in place as a precaution following construction on the Udell pressure reducing valve and related water main upgrading project.

The work was finished last Thursday, Sept. 3 and the system has been completely flushed. Testing results indicate the system is now safe and the water is of drinking quality.

READ: Sentencing date set for Kelowna man who pleaded guilty to possessing child porn

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter