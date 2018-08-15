Kin Beach cleanup extends to OKIB land

City of Vernon taking over cleaning Sandy Beach

The Okanagan Indian Band, City of Vernon and Regional District of North Okanagan are excited to announce that a beach services agreement for Sandy Beach has been reached.

“This agreement is not only important in ensuring the beaches are clean and safe for the public but has also helped build stronger relationships between our communities,” said Chief Byron Louis.

The agreement will ensure that Sandy Beach will be maintained to the same standard as Kin Beach. The term of the agreement is from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, 2018. While this is an interim solution for this season only, the three governments have agreed to continue working together to find sound solutions to the benefit all residents.

“I’m pleased that we have signed an agreement with OKIB to provide services for Sandy Beach,” said Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund. “Our work crews are working at Kin Beach daily, so it makes good sense to continue the work onto Sandy Beach.”

The beach has been a topic of concern in recent weeks after a woman stepped on a needle at Kin in July.

See: Woman steps on used needle at Kin Beach

“The Okanagan Lake waterfront is a valuable resource for residents and visitors alike,” said Bob Fleming, Electoral Area B Director. “We all have a vested interest in ensuring that parks are as inviting as possible.”

The park has also been patrolled by Polson Avengers: a group of volunteers who clean up discarded needles and drug paraphernalia at area parks.

See: Avenger steps back from Vernon needle cleanup

