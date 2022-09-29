Kinesiologist running for Vernon city council

Stephanie Hendy, who ran in Vernon’s 2021 byelection, has again put her name forward for Vernon city council in the upcoming Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election. (Submitted photo)

Stephanie Hendy wants to help more people move from “surviving to thriving.”

Born and raised in Vancouver, Hendy is a newcomer to the community. Having outgrown the city lifestyle, she moved to Vernon in July 2021 and is seeking a position on the city council.

Graduating from Simon Fraser University with a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology in 2013, Hendy works as a kinesiologist, clinical exercise physiologist and rehab consultant from her home.

“(I) researched a few other small towns in B.C. but was won over by Vernon’s energy and local civic progress over the past 10 years,” she said.

She’s lived with Type 1 diabetes since the age of five, which she says was a challenge growing up and in her day-to-day life. In 2015 she started provincial advocacy work to help get people with diabetes access to insulin pumps free of charge. In 2018, her advocacy proved successful.

Hendy said she also helped get continuous glucose monitors covered by pharmacare as of 2021.

Hendy was first exposed to politics as a member of the undergrad student society at Simon Fraser, when she was elected as the faculty of science representative and sat on the board of directors.

Hendy has experience running political campaigns. She was a candidate for the BC Greens for Vancouver-Langara in 2020, and also ran in the City of Vernon’s councillor byelection in 2021.

Hendy is active all times of the year, competing in biathlon and cross country skiing in the winter and trail running and road and mountain biking in the summer.

“(I want) to keep working with council to help more people move from surviving to thriving,” she said.

Hendy said she’ll bring unique lenses to city council: accessibility, environment and health, and will “ask the right questions and speak up for those who aren’t always represented.”

