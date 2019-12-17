(Black Press file photo)

Kitchen fire in Vernon apartment sparks cooking safety reminder

Fire Rescue Services attended to the small fire on Monday; no fire alarm was sounding

A small kitchen fire in a Vernon apartment was snuffed out by firefighters before causing serious damage, but could have easily ended far worse.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to an apartment building in the 3500 block of 27 Avenue on Monday, Dec. 16. There they found smoke coming from a unit on the first floor. No fire alarm was sounding.

“A small fire was contained to the kitchen of a single apartment unit,” said Captain Dean Wakefield. “A toaster had been left on the stove top, and when the element was turned on, it melted the toaster and caused the fire.”

There were no reported injuries and no one was displaced by the incident.

Don’t get distracted while using the stove or the oven,” said Wakefield.

More time is typically spent over the stove during the holidays as families prepare large meals or baked treats. Fire Rescue urges people to pay especially close attention in the kitchen during the holiday season.

“Never leave the kitchen unattended while cooking and stay focused on the task at hand. If you live in an apartment, also be sure to know how to activate the fire alarm in case of an emergency.”

