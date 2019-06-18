Video surveillance in a Penticton pizza shop caught the suspect in a robbery that took place on June 14. (Submitted)

Knife-wielding man robs South Okanagan pizza shop

RCMP are looking for the suspect who was wearing a ski mask

A Penticton pizza shop was robbed by a person wearing a ski mask while holding a knife and fire poker.

A female employee was making a pizza around midnight on June 14 when the suspect entered the store, walked behind the counter and ordered her to open the register.

READ MORE: Ms. Fire Alarm sought after by Penticton RCMP

According to South Okanagan Crime Stoppers, the masked robber put a small amount of cash in a pizza box and left on foot.

RCMP said the man left behind the knife he was holding.

Video surveillance captured the suspect who is described as being five-foot-nine (1.7 metres) tall, wearing a ski mask, long shirt, pants and gloves.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-490-4300 and quote file 2019-9326. Or, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

